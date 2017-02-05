Ronald J. Swenn, 81

Ronald J. Swenn of Fairfield, a former Westport resident and a retired Westport firefighter, died Feb. 3. He was 81.

Born March 13, 1935, he was the only child of Joseph and Stefania Swiencicki. A former head of Westport Fire Fighters Local 1081, he retired as a lieutenant after 24 years service.

He grew up in Westport, starting his first landscaping business when he was 16 years old. He graduated from Staples High School and Nichols College in Massachusetts with a business degree.

While on the Fire Department, he continued his landscaping business and also owned and operated the Carvel Ice Cream Store in Strawberry Hill, Norwalk for two years with his wife by his side.

He had a love of stock-car racing, trucks, music, and his faithful dogs throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife Martha to her homeland of Switzerland, and to Medjugorje Yugoslavia, Rome Italy, and to their other home outside of Atlantic City,

He cherished spending time and making memories with his family and friends, both in his travels and in his Fairfield and New Jersey homes.

He and his wife were active members of St. Anthony’s Church in Fairfield and St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City.

He is predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Martha. Survivors include daughters Liza Swenn-Martin of Athens Vermont, and Heidi Lazdauskas of Milford; grandchildren Shamus Martin, Shiloh Tedrow and Kristina Lazdauskas; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave. Norwalk,

Condolences for the Swenn family may be left on line at http://www.hardingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (http://www.michaeljfox.org) or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (http://www.firehero.org).