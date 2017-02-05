Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, February 05, 2017

Ronald J. Swenn, 81

Ronald J. Swenn of Fairfield, a former Westport resident and a retired Westport firefighter, died Feb. 3. He was 81.

Born March 13, 1935, he was the only child of Joseph and Stefania Swiencicki. A former head of Westport Fire Fighters Local 1081, he retired as a lieutenant after 24 years service.

He grew up in Westport, starting his first landscaping business when he was 16 years old. He graduated from Staples High School and Nichols College in Massachusetts with a business degree.

While on the Fire Department, he continued his landscaping business and also owned and operated the Carvel Ice Cream Store in Strawberry Hill, Norwalk for two years with his wife by his side.

He had a love of stock-car racing, trucks, music, and his faithful dogs throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife Martha to her homeland of Switzerland, and to Medjugorje Yugoslavia, Rome Italy, and to their other home outside of Atlantic City,

He cherished spending time and making memories with his family and friends, both in his travels and in his Fairfield and New Jersey homes.

He and his wife were active members of St. Anthony’s Church in Fairfield and St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City.

He is predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Martha. Survivors include daughters Liza Swenn-Martin of Athens Vermont, and Heidi Lazdauskas of Milford; grandchildren Shamus Martin, Shiloh Tedrow and Kristina Lazdauskas; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave. Norwalk,

Condolences for the Swenn family may be left on line at http://www.hardingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (http://www.michaeljfox.org) or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (http://www.firehero.org).

       Share

Posted 02/05/17 at 11:57 AM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Busiest Day of the Year at Calise’s

Previous entry: Amateur Super Bowl Sub Makers

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC