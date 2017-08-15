Rolf E. Kogstad, 53

Rolf Erik Kogstad of Westport died Aug. 13 at home. He was 53.

The husband of Marion (Molony) Kogstad, he was born March 18, 1964, the son of Rolf Egil and Elizabeth Richmond. He has been a Westport resident for 15 years.

He was currently an associate IT director for Verizon. A 1988 graduate of Iona College, he and received his Master’s degree from Georgia State University in 2004.

He was very involved in the Adult Recreation Soccer League in Westport, Wilton and Darien. An avid skier and sailing enthusiast, he most enjoyed the time he spent with his wife and the boys.

Survivors in addition to his wife of 27 years include his four sons, Ryan, Joshua, Alexander and Daniel all of Westport, his father and stepmother Rolf and Rita Kogstad of Southbury, one sister Kirsten Kogstad Mitchell and her husband Michael of Palm Coast, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, John Kogstad and one sister, Karin Kogstad.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends may attend the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. directly at Sacred Heart Church, 95 Henry St., Byram.

To leave an online condolence, go to http://www.hardingfuneral.com.