Saturday, August 19, 2017

Rocking at the Levitt

The Peterson Brothers, who hold a standing room only weekly residency at the famed music hall in Austin, Texas, were the Saturday offering tonight at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. In addition to having played with and opened for the likes of Gary Clark Jr., the late B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Los Lonely Boys and Willie Nelson, they have appeared at festivals throughout the United States. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

