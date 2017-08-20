Rocking at the Levitt

Saturday, August 19, 2017
The Peterson Brothers, who hold a standing room only weekly residency at the famed music hall in Austin, Texas, were the Saturday offering tonight at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. In addition to having played with and opened for the likes of Gary Clark Jr., the late B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Los Lonely Boys and Willie Nelson, they have appeared at festivals throughout the United States. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 08/19/17 at 09:30 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Peterson Brothers Headline at Levitt
Previous entry: Perfect Beach Day
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East