Robert Osborne, Actor, TCM Host, 84

Monday, March 06, 2017
Robert Osborne (l), a onetime actor who turned his lifelong love of old films into a starring role as the marquee host of Turner Classic Movies, died today at his home in Manhattan. He was 84. He is pictured at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2013 with actor Keir Dullea. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
