Sunday, September 17, 2017

Robert A. Landowne, 86

Robert A. Landowne of Westport died Sept. 15 due to congestive heart failure. He was 86.

A graduate of the University of Michigan with a Ph.D. in chemistry from Yale, he was an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Yale and a group leader at American Cyanamid Co.

He was director of clinical chemistry at St. Joseph Hospital in Stamford where he was responsible for implementing one of the first computerized hospital laboratory systems in Connecticut.

He was active in the local government of Westport where he served as chairman of the Board of Tax Review, and as chairman of the Westport Interfaith Housing Corporation.

He is survived by Ellen, his wife of 59 years; his children Deborah (David), Steven (Stacey), and Judith Werner (Alain-Marc), and his grandchildren Claudia, Will and Adrian. He was predeceased by his brother Harold.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, with interment following at Mishkan Israel Cemetery in New Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, Public Television, the Congressional Democrats or to a charity of your choice. 

