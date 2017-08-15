Roadway ‘Crack Seal’ Program Begins Wednesday

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Westport’s annual roadway “crack seal program” is scheduled to begin Wednesday on seven to 10 miles of roadways throughout town, the Department of Public Works announced today.
According to John Broadbin, deputy public works director, the repairs will take place daily for one week.
Traffic will not be detoured, he said, but an alternating one-way traffic flow will be used to route traffic around the continually moving work zone.
“The roadways will be open for two-way traffic as the work crew progresses,” Broadbin said.
He reminded motorists to follow traffic control personnel directions and to travel at a reduced speed through the work zone.
“Thank you in advance for your patience,” said Broadbin.
