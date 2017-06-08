Riverside Crash Injures Two

Thursday, June 08, 2017
A two-car crash today at 299 Riverside Ave. sent two female drivers to the hospital. Witnesses said one car was exiting on to Riverside and was broadsided by the other car. Riverside Avenue was closed for about an hour before it was reopened after the cars were towed from the scene. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/08/17 at 02:15 PM Permalink
