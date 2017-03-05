Richard P. La Mendola, 76

Saturday, March 04, 2017
Richard P. La Mendola of Syosset, New York died Feb. 25 in Westport. He was 76.
Survivors include his wife Stephanie (nee Montanaro), sons Douglas (Victoria), Todd (Meredith) and Bradley, and grandchildren John, Amy, Charlotte and Annie, siblings Charles (Joan), Joseph (Alene), of Westport, and the late Joy Korb.
Visiting hours are Sunday, March 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Beney Funeral Home of Syosset, 79 Berry Hill Road. A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 6 at 10: a.m. at St. Edward Confessor Roman Catholic Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Posted 03/04/17 at 07:55 PM
Comments
