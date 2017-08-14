Richard J. Klouda, 52

Richard “Rick” J. Klouda of Setauket, New York, a former Westport resident, died Aug. 10 in Stony Brook (NY) University Hospital after a long battle with neurofibromatosis. He was 52.



Richard J. Klouda: former Westporter. Contributed photo former Westporter.

He was born Aug. 24, 1964 in Oceanside, New York to Mildred and Richard Klouda. He grew up in Smithtown, New York and graduated from Northeastern University in 1987 with a degree in finance.

He worked in the commercial banking Industry, most recently at Wells Fargo in White Plains, New York. He was a resident of Westport for 13 years and for the last few years he resided in Setauket.

He is survived by his two children, Emily Klouda of New York, New York, and Peter Klouda of Westport, his parents Mildred and Richard Klouda of Stony Brook, his sister Jeanne Jameson of Marana, Arizona, and his two brothers, Robert Klouda of Branford, and John Klouda of Smithtown.

A memorial celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. at his brother Rob’s house: 1 Lomartra Lane, Branford, CT. Please RSVP here: http://evite.me/VwHe3KnWcp. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard’s life.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Children’s Tumor Foundation whose mission is to drive research, expand knowledge and advance care for the neurofibromatosis community in Richard’s name.