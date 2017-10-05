Revealing Secrets of Winfield Deli’s Popular Thanksgiving Sandwich



Breno Donatti of Winfield Street Italian Deli in Westport and Norwalk today demonstrates at the Westport Farmers Market how to make the deli’s popular Thanksgiving sandwich, available year round. Ingredients include stuffing, cranberry relish, lettuce, its own mayo, and turkey. “People love it,” he said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

