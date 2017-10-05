Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, October 05, 2017

Revealing Secrets of Winfield Deli’s Popular Thanksgiving Sandwich

WestportNow.com Image
Breno Donatti of Winfield Street Italian Deli in Westport and Norwalk today demonstrates at the Westport Farmers Market how to make the deli’s popular Thanksgiving sandwich, available year round. Ingredients include stuffing, cranberry relish, lettuce, its own mayo, and turkey. “People love it,” he said.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

