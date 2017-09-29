Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 29, 2017

Retirement Hug

Robert Kepchar (r), deputy chief who retired today after 39 years service in the Westport Fire Department, gets a hug from Chief Rob Yost at a headquarters ceremony in which three firefighters received promotions.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

