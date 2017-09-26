Restaurant Week — Actually Two Weeks — Begins Sunday

Westport’s annual Restaurant Week — actually two weeks running from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 15 — will feature 26 eateries from Saugatuck to Southport, according to the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce (WWCC).

Each restaurant will offer prix fixe meals to accommodate myriad palates and pocketbooks, according to Matthew Mandell, WWCC executive director.

Mandell said the event is part of a WWCC ‘Eat Local’ campaign to promote area restaurants, which began two weeks ago with the Slice of Saugatuck.

“Our restaurants have embraced this event whole heatedly making it very robust; people will need the two weeks,” Mandell said.

“We want people to eat local and with flexible pricing, it will allow both the moderate family style and high end establishments to find their price point and patrons eager to try their bistro,” he added.

Instead of a single price for all places, Mandell said, each eatery has set its own prix fixe ranging from $15 to $25 for lunch and $25 to $35 for dinner. Some are offering brunch starting at $15.

“Restaurant Week is a very important event for us,” said Marc Murphy, manager of The Spotted Horse. “Not only is it a great marketing tool to introduce new customers to our restaurant, it can be seen as a reward to those customers that enjoy dining here on a regular basis. I only see it as a win-win for both sides of the menu.”

According to Mandell, Restaurant Week is once again being sponsored by Castlekeep Advisors, WEBE 108 and WICC 600. He added that radio commercials and contest give-a-ways to promote the event will be ongoing.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus visit http://www.westportwestonchamber.com/restaurantweek