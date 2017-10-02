Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, October 01, 2017

Responding to Call for Help

WestportNow.com Image
A mother and daughter drop off relief supplies today at the Westport Library parking lot for victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico. The effort was launched by the Facebook group What Up Westport and its organizer M. J. Sansolo. The supplies will be taken to a collection point in the Bronx, New York.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

