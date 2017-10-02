Responding to Call for Help

Sunday, October 01, 2017
A mother and daughter drop off relief supplies today at the Westport Library parking lot for victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico. The effort was launched by the Facebook group What Up Westport and its organizer M. J. Sansolo. The supplies will be taken to a collection point in the Bronx, New York. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 10/01/17 at 05:25 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Collecting Relief Supplies for Puerto Rico
Previous entry: Sitting on Command for a Cause
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas