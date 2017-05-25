Republicans Seek Municipal Candidates

The Westport Republican Town Committee (RTC) is seeking candidates interested in running for the various Westport boards and commissions in November’s local elections.

The RTC’s Municipal Boards Nominating Committee will be chaired by former Board of Finance member Ed Iannone, and will interview and recommend candidates for nomination for the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education and the Board of Finance, an announcement said.

Candidates interested in being interviewed for the Board of Education and Board of Finance should contact Ed Iannone at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Friday, June 9.

The RTC’s Land Use Nominating Committee will be chaired by former Planning and Zoning Commission member Jack Whittle and will interview and recommend candidates for nomination for the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Board of Assessment Appeals.

Candidates interested in being interviewed by this committee should contact Jack Whittle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Friday, June 9.

To be considered for a nomination by the Westport RTC nominating committees, candidates must be a registered Republican voter in Westport. For general inquiries about the Westport RTC or about the positions available on the various boards and commissions, contact Westport RTC chair Tim Wetmore at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The 2017 Westport municipal elections will be held on Nov. 7.