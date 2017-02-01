Report: Westport Exec Charged in Fairfield School Bus Road Rage Incident

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A Westport man was charged in Fairfield after he allegedly attacked a school bus full of young children in a road rage incident, the Connecticut Post reported today.
James Berrien, 64, of Sturges Highway was charged Tuesday with breach of peace and disorderly conduct following the incident on Morehouse Lane, the report said.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Berrien is former president and publisher, Forbes Magazine Group, and president of American Express. He is now a principal in a Westport executive search firm.
The report said he was released on a promise to appear. Berrien did not return calls for comment, the Connecticut Post said.
The report quoted police as saying Berrien terrified more than a dozen elementary school children in the incident.
