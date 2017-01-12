Report: Wesporter Moving From ESPN Radio to TV



Westport resident Mike Greenberg, one-half of one of the longest-running partnerships in sports radio, is moving to television, SI.com reported today. Quoting multiple sources, it said that ESPN executives are moving forward with the plan to shift Greenberg, a partner in the “Mike & Mike” radio show on ESPN Radio with Mike Golic since October 1998, into a new role as the lead host of a television show that would air in the mornings on ESPN. The new show will have elements of “SportsCenter,” which currently airs at that time, as well as a traditional morning show. It is expected to be based in New York City with the transition taking place sooner than later, the report said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

