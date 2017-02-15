Report: Staples Grad Killed in Pakistan Car Crash

Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A 2016 graduate of Westport’s Staples High School died in a Pakistan car crash Tuesday, a Pakistani website said today.
The Karachi-based International The News website identified her as Ridha Mehrin Gul, a U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin.
Friends said after Staples, she returned to her native country to study medicine, in Peshawar, according to a Westport blog, 06880.
As a freshman, she played on the Staples basketball team and in January 2016 was among Staples “students of the month.”
The website said she was a passenger in a car driven by a Pakistani army officer and another man on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway when the driver lost control and the car rolled over. She was killed and the others injured.
Gul was a student living in a private hostel in Islamabad and the three were en route to an Officers Mess in Peshawar, the website said.
Posted 02/15/17 at 09:03 PM
Comments
