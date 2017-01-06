Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, January 06, 2017

Renate W. Moss, 76

Renate W. Moss of Sandy Hook, a former employee of the Westport school system, died Jan. 3 at Danbury Hospital. She was 76.

WestportNow.com Image
Renate Moss: former Westport school employee.. Contributed photo

She was born Aug. 9, 1940 in Landau, Germany, daughter of the late Michael and Walburga Harrer Gottfried. She met her husband, Edwin, overseas while he was serving in the Army, and returned with him to America to raise a family.

A longtime resident of Redding, she worked for the Westport public schools for 19 years until her retirement in 2003.

One of her greatest joys in life was being with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved to sit in the sunshine with her morning coffee and a good book and enjoyed hearing birdsong in the spring and summer.

She had a sparkle about her and lit up any room with her love and laughter. She will be remembered for her kind, loving and generous soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters Marion Beausoleil, of Waterbury; Michele and her husband Richard Bialko of Redding; Erin Moss Regan of Sudbury, Massachusetts; granddaughters Michele Beausoleil of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Stephanie Beausoleil of New Milford; Devon, Caitlin and Haley Regan of Sudbury, and her great-grandchild Michael Spano of New Milford.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gunter Gottfried, and her husband, Edwin Moss III.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 am. at Christ Church, 59 Church Road, Easton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

       Share

Posted 01/06/17 at 02:52 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Westport Property Transfers Dec. 19 - 23, 2016

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC