Renate W. Moss, 76

Friday, January 06, 2017
Renate W. Moss of Sandy Hook, a former employee of the Westport school system, died Jan. 3 at Danbury Hospital. She was 76.
She was born Aug. 9, 1940 in Landau, Germany, daughter of the late Michael and Walburga Harrer Gottfried. She met her husband, Edwin, overseas while he was serving in the Army, and returned with him to America to raise a family.
A longtime resident of Redding, she worked for the Westport public schools for 19 years until her retirement in 2003.
One of her greatest joys in life was being with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved to sit in the sunshine with her morning coffee and a good book and enjoyed hearing birdsong in the spring and summer.
She had a sparkle about her and lit up any room with her love and laughter. She will be remembered for her kind, loving and generous soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Marion Beausoleil, of Waterbury; Michele and her husband Richard Bialko of Redding; Erin Moss Regan of Sudbury, Massachusetts; granddaughters Michele Beausoleil of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Stephanie Beausoleil of New Milford; Devon, Caitlin and Haley Regan of Sudbury, and her great-grandchild Michael Spano of New Milford.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gunter Gottfried, and her husband, Edwin Moss III.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 am. at Christ Church, 59 Church Road, Easton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Posted 01/06/17 at 02:52 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Westport Property Transfers Dec. 19 - 23, 2016
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy