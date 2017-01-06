Renate W. Moss, 76

Renate W. Moss of Sandy Hook, a former employee of the Westport school system, died Jan. 3 at Danbury Hospital. She was 76.



Renate Moss: former Westport school employee.. Contributed photo former Westport school employee..

She was born Aug. 9, 1940 in Landau, Germany, daughter of the late Michael and Walburga Harrer Gottfried. She met her husband, Edwin, overseas while he was serving in the Army, and returned with him to America to raise a family.

A longtime resident of Redding, she worked for the Westport public schools for 19 years until her retirement in 2003.

One of her greatest joys in life was being with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved to sit in the sunshine with her morning coffee and a good book and enjoyed hearing birdsong in the spring and summer.

She had a sparkle about her and lit up any room with her love and laughter. She will be remembered for her kind, loving and generous soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters Marion Beausoleil, of Waterbury; Michele and her husband Richard Bialko of Redding; Erin Moss Regan of Sudbury, Massachusetts; granddaughters Michele Beausoleil of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Stephanie Beausoleil of New Milford; Devon, Caitlin and Haley Regan of Sudbury, and her great-grandchild Michael Spano of New Milford.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gunter Gottfried, and her husband, Edwin Moss III.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 am. at Christ Church, 59 Church Road, Easton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.