Reminder: Second Quarter Taxes Due Oct. 1

Second quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due Oct. 1, Westport Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded residents.

Taxpayers have until Nov. 1 to pay taxes without penalty, Whiteley said, and accounts will be subject to an 18 percent, 1.5 percent per month penalty charge if paid late.

The minimum interest charge is $2, Whitely said, adding that failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest.

All real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account at http://www.westportct.gov.

Checks should be made payable to Town of Westport and mailed to: Tax Collector Westport, P.O. Box 350, Westport, CT 06881

In-person payments may be made at the Tax Collector’s Office, Room 109 in Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.