Reminder: Second Quarter Taxes Due Oct. 1

Saturday, September 09, 2017
Second quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due Oct. 1, Westport Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded residents.
Taxpayers have until Nov. 1 to pay taxes without penalty, Whiteley said, and accounts will be subject to an 18 percent, 1.5 percent per month penalty charge if paid late.
The minimum interest charge is $2, Whitely said, adding that failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest.
All real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account at http://www.westportct.gov.
Checks should be made payable to Town of Westport and mailed to: Tax Collector Westport, P.O. Box 350, Westport, CT 06881
In-person payments may be made at the Tax Collector’s Office, Room 109 in Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Posted 09/09/17 at 11:08 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Getting Ready for 6th Annual Slice of Saugatuck
Previous entry: Collecting Relief Supplies for Texas Hurricane Victims
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East