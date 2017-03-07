Remembering Robert Osborne

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Editor’s note: WestportNow film critic Susan Granger offered these thoughts on the death of actor Robert Osborne, the genial host of Turner Classic Movies, who died Monday at 84.
By Susan Granger
We mourn the loss of one of our most enthusiastic and informed colleagues.
With his encyclopedic knowledge, Robert Osborne was not only a brilliant film historian but also a veritable fountain of anecdotes and Hollywood lore, establishing a warm, personal connection with his television audience. His generosity of spirit was apparent to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
I met Robert through my lifelong friend Jane Powell with whom he spent Christmas. For many years, Jane, her husband — the late Dick Moore — and Robert spent Christmas Eve with our family in Westport.
His greatest pleasure in life was sharing his love of classic films and — because of his TCM legacy — he will be with us always.
Posted 03/07/17 at 02:52 PM
Comments
