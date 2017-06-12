Remembering His Coleytown Middle Drama Teacher

Sunday, June 11, 2017
Justin Paul poses with one of his former Westport teachers Ben Frimmer of Coleytown Middle School, following tonight’s Tony Award win for “Dear Evan Hansen.” In a red carpet interview, Paul cited Frimmer and Staples Players director David Roth as among those influencing his pursuit of a musical theatrical career. Facebook photo
