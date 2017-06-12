Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Remembering His Coleytown Middle Drama Teacher

WestportNow.com Image
Justin Paul poses with one of his former Westport teachers Ben Frimmer of Coleytown Middle School, following tonight’s Tony Award win for “Dear Evan Hansen.” In a red carpet interview, Paul cited Frimmer and Staples Players director David Roth as among those influencing his pursuit of a musical theatrical career. Facebook photo

