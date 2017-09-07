Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, September 07, 2017

Remembering

WestportNow.com Image
At today’s 16th annual 9/11 state memorial service at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport Nic Pelletier-Martinelli, 16, of Riverside joins his mother Sophie Martinelli to honor the memory of Mike A. Pelletier who was killed in the 9/11 attack. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

