Registration Open for Special Olympics Compo Plunge

Monday, February 06, 2017
Special Olympics Connecticut (SOCT) has launched its fundraiser for a Penguin Plunge at Westport’s Compo Beach on Saturday, March 25.
Registration is now open for the annual fundraiser that begins with registration at 11 a.m. and the plunge 1 p.m.
SOCT encourages communities to come together and take the plunge to support its more than 13,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in sports training and competition year-round, an announcement said.
All are invited to participate, including individuals, friends and families, and teams representing schools, businesses, organizations and clubs. Register online to reserve your official Plunge t-shirt at http://www.soct.org.
For more information, call (203)230-1201 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). And, follow Special Olympics Connecticut (SpecialOlympicsCT) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (#penguinplungesoct).
Posted 02/06/17 at 12:28 PM
Comments
Next entry: Flu Cases on the Rise; WWHD Still has Vaccine
Previous entry: Staples Names Students of the Month
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy