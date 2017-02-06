Registration Open for Special Olympics Compo Plunge

Special Olympics Connecticut (SOCT) has launched its fundraiser for a Penguin Plunge at Westport’s Compo Beach on Saturday, March 25.



Connecticut Special Olympics boosters take part in last year’s Penguin Plunge at Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Larry Untermeyer for WestportNow.com

Registration is now open for the annual fundraiser that begins with registration at 11 a.m. and the plunge 1 p.m.

SOCT encourages communities to come together and take the plunge to support its more than 13,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in sports training and competition year-round, an announcement said.

All are invited to participate, including individuals, friends and families, and teams representing schools, businesses, organizations and clubs. Register online to reserve your official Plunge t-shirt at http://www.soct.org.

For more information, call (203)230-1201 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . And, follow Special Olympics Connecticut (SpecialOlympicsCT) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (#penguinplungesoct).