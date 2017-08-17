Regional Planners Agree to Remove $42 Million for Cribari Bridge

By James Lomuscio

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe’s decision to reject $42 million in Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) money for the William F. Cribari Bridge restoration won unanimous support today from members of the Housatonic Valley & South Western Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).



John Suggs, Westport Representative Town Meeting member, addresses today’s meeting in Ridgefield as Westport First Selectman (l) Jim Marpe listens. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

After public comments from four Westporters for and against, the MPO at its monthly meeting in Ridgefield voted unanimously to remove the money in five line items from the draft of its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for 2018-21.

“I am requesting that we delete those five line items until the current environmental assessment project is complete, and we have a better understanding of the recommended preliminary design and preferred design,” Marpe told the group..

He said the environmental assessment, which includes the historic and cultural significance of the 1884-built swing bridge currently on the National Register of Historic Places, could take a year-and-a-half to complete. Meanwhile, he said he had serious concerns “about the potential consequences of a major replacement or rehabilitation.”

“As you may have noted in your packet for this meeting, over 300 emails have been received from our residents requesting that funding for further design and construction activities be removed until we have a design that meets the repair needs of the bridge, but which also meets the desires of the community,” Marpe said.

He said CDOT design efforts could adversely affect traffic “if additional traffic, particularly 18-wheel trucks, are allowed to be introduced to our local roadways that are also highly traveled bicycle and pedestrian routes in residential neighborhoods.”



Ron Corwin, representing the Coalition for Westport, argued for keeping the funds in place. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Marpe added that it was too early to talk about TIP funding, especially since the bridge’s future became even more complex Tuesday when CDOT Commissioner James Redeker proposed restoring the bridge and giving it to the town—as well as the stretch of state-owned Route136 over the bridge to Compo Road South all the way north to Post Road East.

Public comments for and against preceded Marpe’s.

John Suggs, a Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member who is running as an Independent for first selectman in November, argued that the MPO strike the $42 million from the TIP.

“You have received over 300 letters from people who wish you to withdraw that money,” Suggs said. “We do not support what the DOT plans to do.”

Calling the bridge iconic and saying its small size helps to keep 18-wheelers off it, Suggs said, “I am urging you to take it off the TIP.”

Local preservationist Morley Boyd reiterated Suggs’ comments, saying that removing the money would give the town a greater say in the bridge’s future.

However, members of the Coalition for Westport, a political party with planning and zoning issues as its theme, argued for keeping the funds in place.



Jennifer Johnson, a Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member and friend of the Coalition, called it premature for the town to reject the money. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

“I rise today to ask you for the opposite,” said Ronald Corwin, a former Democratic chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. “We believe it’s premature to take it off at this time.

“Eighteen-wheelers go over it now,” he added. “Clearly something has to be done with that bridge. Withdrawing from this process now sends a disturbing sign that we do not want to be involved at this time.”

Jennifer Johnson, a Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member and friend of the Coalition, called it premature for the town to reject the money, especially at a time when the state faces a fiscal crisis.

“It’s important to keep the options open,” she said.

“It takes years to get back on the list, and unless you’re on the list, you can’t be considered for federal funding,” Johnson added.

The TIP for MPO member towns will now go to the CDOT and then to the federal government for final approval, according to Robert Sachnin, principal planner for the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG).