Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Regional CEOs Vote for Removal of Cribari Bridge Funding

At the request of Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe, he and fellow chief executives in the region today voted unanimously to ask the state Department of Transportation (CDOT) to remove $42 million in funding for the final design and construction projects related to the William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge in Westport.

The vote came at the monthly meeting of the South Western Region Metropolitan Planning Organization in Ridgefield.

Four Westporters addressed the meeting before the vote was taken, two arguing for removal of the funds and two asking that the funds be retained on the state planning agenda.

The vote came two days after Marpe said he had received a written proposal from CDOT that details a new/old approach to repairing and rehabilitating the state-owned bridge.

       Share

Posted 08/17/17 at 01:11 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Mark D. Hansen, 57