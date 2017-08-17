Regional CEOs Vote for Removal of Cribari Bridge Funding

Thursday, August 17, 2017
At the request of Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe, he and fellow chief executives in the region today voted unanimously to ask the state Department of Transportation (CDOT) to remove $42 million in funding for the final design and construction projects related to the William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge in Westport.
The vote came at the monthly meeting of the South Western Region Metropolitan Planning Organization in Ridgefield.
Four Westporters addressed the meeting before the vote was taken, two arguing for removal of the funds and two asking that the funds be retained on the state planning agenda.
The vote came two days after Marpe said he had received a written proposal from CDOT that details a new/old approach to repairing and rehabilitating the state-owned bridge.
