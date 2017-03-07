Record Number of Entries for TEAM Westport Essay Contest

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
By Dave Matlow
TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey said today the town’s diversity committee has received a record number of responses for its teen essay contest on white privilege that has drawn national and international attention.
“All essays are now in, and I think it set a record for the largest number of submissions,” he told a Town Hall morning meeting of the group.
He said the essay submissions are ready for review starting today by committee members.
Referring to the high profile of this year’s essay theme,” he noted it was recently the subject of reports in The New York Times and on CNN, among national media, but added, “There are still some ugly sites out there.”
“We’re all celebrating the responses we got from students. There are some really excellent essays,” he said.
Among today’s attendees was Bill Harmer, Westport Library director, who discussed coordination of the award ceremony to be held in the Library’s McManus Room on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Anticipating a larger attendance than in prior years, Harmer reminded the group that the McManus Room capacity is 140.
Also attending was Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer, who said, “We strive for a healthy learning environment. It’s (the essay contest) a natural intersection for us to work together.”
“We must be purposeful that our students view the whole world,” she added.
The committee recently announced that due to the controversy surrounding the competition, students would be allowed to request anonymity in publication of their essays.
