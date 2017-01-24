Recalled Gas Range Top Causes Explosion

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A gas range top—recalled in 2011 because of the danger of causing an explosion—was pinpointed today by Westport firefighters as the likely cause of a fire and small explosion in a kitchen of a home on Rocky Ridge Road off of Valley Road. There were no injuries, but there was damage to the stove and cabinetry, said Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury. The resident had attempted to turn on the propane-supplied range top and immediately a small gas explosion occurred beneath the unit. This explosion was likely the result of a failure or leak in the unit, KIngsbury said. Quick action by the resident to shut off the burner control prevented further damage. The chief reminded residents to check the Consumer Products Safety Commission website for updates on recalls. He said six other reports involving explosions have been reported to the range top manufacturer, General Electric. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 01/24/17 at 03:25 PM
