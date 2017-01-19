Real Estate Report: ‘Smart Home’ Technology Coming

By Judy Szablak

Special to WestportNow

We can expect new construction homes in Westport to include more “smart home” technology as practical usage becomes more commonplace sooner than expected.



: This home at 18 Sturges Common is listed at $3,499,000. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Smart home technology is functional automation by voice, phone, computer or remote of integrated home components, such as heating, lighting, audio systems, security and more.

Just a few short years ago, new construction utilizing “green building practices,” as well as Energy Star-rated homes, and geothermal heating were not so common either. However, our marketplace is becoming more environmentally conscious.

Today, there are 24 homes available that include one or more of these green features, and 30 have sold within the last year at an average price of over $2.2 million.

The idea of a “smart home” may still seem like a bit of stretch for some, just as green features were a short time ago. However, a growing portion of buyer pool as well as the technologically curious and proficient segments are requesting it, and builders have begun to include various automated features into their homes.

Currently, there appears to be only four homes available that include references to smart home features.

Market Stats

There are now 248 homes on the market that have been listed for an average of 144 days, with a cumulative market time of 276 days. The average list price is $2,289,872 and the median price is $1,739,000.

A home on Beachside Avenue is the highest priced property for sale at $32 million, and the lowest single-family one is a two-bedroom cape on Main Street for $449,900.

Twenty new listings came on the market in the last seven days, and three properties came back on the market after being under deposit, or temporarily withdrawn. Twelve properties had a price change.

Six properties have gone under the initial deposit stage, which we call CTS, and another 10 properties went into pending status, which means that the conditions have been satisfied, and the property is scheduled to close.

The average price of those 10 pending properties was $2,174, 100. There are currently 19 homes in CTS status throughout Westport, and another 34 properties scheduled to close townwide, with an average price of $1,626,532.

Closings: There were three single-family homes reported as sold in the last week, and they were listed on average at $1,104,333 with an average market time of 122 days. There were 67 status changes in the last seven days.

Condos: There are nine condominiums that are available, and they have been listed an average of 83 days. Their average listing price is $727,544 and the median price is $798.900.

The highest priced condo in town is listed at $1,150,000 and is a three-bedroom home located at Regents Park, and the lowest priced unit for sale is a two-bedroom home on Hills Lane for $299,000.

There were two new listings this week, and no homes came back on the market. There were two price changes, and two properties went under the initial stage of deposit. No homes entered pending status.

There are four properties townwide that are currently in CTS status, and there are two properties scheduled to close.

No sales were reported during the last week. There were six status changes.

Rentals: If you are interested in renting year-round, either furnished or unfurnished, there are 65 homes or apartments available. The median price is $4,000 per month and the average price is $6,243 per month. These year-round rental opportunities have been on the market an average of 90 days.

There are 34 short-term rental opportunities available, and they have been on the market an average of 94 days. Their average price is $14,885 and the median price is $11,400. Please note that seasonal rental prices are sometimes listed as an aggregate price for the season, or they can be listed as per the monthly rental cost.

Source: Market Data is compiled from the GFC-CMLS and represents activity through our local MLS system. Private sales are not included in these statistics.

Featured Home

This home at 18 Sturges Common is listed at $3,499,000.

This exquisite 17-room transitional colonial is located on a sought after Hunt Club area cul-de-sac, and was built with energy efficient and green construction techniques by respected local builder RB Benson & Company, and designed by noted architect Donald Fairbanks Jr.

Beautifully designed with expert craftsmanship, this six- to seven-bedroom home exudes exceptional style and sophistication throughout its four levels of living area. Transitional and contemporary finishes along with exceptional millwork and craftsmanship are everywhere you look in this 8,315-square foot home.

The living room has crown molding and French doors on either side of the marble fireplace access a private side patio.

Coffered ceilings and wainscoting in the dining room are an elegant touch, and the butler’s pantry has plenty of cabinetry and a wine fridge.

A custom gourmet kitchen with Michaelangelo marble counters has top of the line stainless steel appliances including a full size Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers and a 48-inch Viking gas stove. The well lit breakfast area leads through the French doors to the large bluestone patio and professionally landscaped 1.15-acre property

The family room has a wet bar with beverage fridge and ice maker, and is open to the kitchen and dining rooms. The focal point is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with raised hearth which is beautifully framed by French doors on either side that lead to a covered porch with an outdoor fireplace.

A main level library has three-quarter height wainscoting, coffered ceilings and built-ins. A French door opens to a patio overlooking the pool and private yard.

Upstairs, the sumptuous master bedroom suite has a fireplace, and two sets of French doors to a private 285-square foot balcony. Two impressively sized walk-in closets each has dressing areas, and an elegantly appointed master bath has heated marble floors, large soaking tub, and glass-enclosed multiple head shower.

Five additional en suite bedrooms are on this level, and the finished third floor offers endless possibilities with a half bath, and another private balcony. Currently set up for a play room, this could easily be staff quarters, or an amazing teen suite.

The walkout garden level has an additional family room with stone fireplace, exercise room, and another half bath, with plenty of space to spare for a wine cellar and wine tasting room.

Schools — Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, and Staples High.

Extras and items to note — six to seven bedrooms, six full and three one-half baths, 10-foot ceiling height on the main level, 9-foot ceilings on upper and lower levels, five fireplaces, main level gallery, main level en suite bedroom, Energy-Star type construction, audio system, central vacuum system, extensively pre-wired for video distribution, and smart home features, multi-zone sprinkler system, three-car garage, heated in-ground pool with integrated spa, generator.

Annual taxes are $44,379.

Listing/photo courtesy of The Riverside Realty Group.



