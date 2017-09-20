Ray Dalios’s ‘Principles’ in Bookstores

Tuesday, September 19, 2017
The book “Principles: Life and Work,” authored by Ray Dalio, founder of Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, was released today to bookstores, including Barnes & Noble, 1076 Post Road East. Dalio is one of the world’s most successful investors and entrepreneurs. According to the book flyer, “the book shares the unconventional principles that he’s developed, refined, and used over the past 40 years to create unique results in both life and business—and which any person or organization can adopt to help achieve their goals.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
