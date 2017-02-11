Ralph P. Arena, Jr., 60

Ralph P. Arena, Jr. of Hartford, a former co-owner with his brother Sean of The Brook Café in Westport, died Feb. 10 of heart failure at Florida Medical Center. He was 60.



Ralph P. Arena Jr. : co-owned Brook Café.

The son of the late Bernice Ermark Arena and Ralph Arena Sr. was born and raised in Norwalk with his brothers Phillip (deceased) and Sean and sister Tami

He co-owned Hartford’s popular Polo Club; served on the Hartford Democratic Town Committee, and co-owned The Brook Café, 919 Post Road East, Westport from 1992 to 1998.

Opened in 1939 and later called The Cedar Brook Café, it closed in 2010 (See WestportNow June 25, 2010). It was said to be the nation’s oldest, continually operating gay bar

Arena was a past president of the Mid-Fairfield AIDS Project board of directors.

His family and friends remembered him as loyal, loving, and irreverent.

A private memorial service will be held this week in Florida.

Donations may be made to Mid-Fairfield AIDS Project.