Raising Funds for Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Sunday, June 04, 2017
The Westport Police Department and Mental Grit Fitness of Fairfield County today hosted the eighth annual Push Against Cancer for Kids event at Westport’s Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Individuals and teams from across Connecticut showed their strength and determination as they raised donations for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/04/17 at 11:34 AM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Up and Down
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East