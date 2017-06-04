Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, June 04, 2017

Raising Funds for Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Police Department and Mental Grit Fitness of Fairfield County today hosted the eighth annual Push Against Cancer for Kids event at Westport’s Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Individuals and teams from across Connecticut showed their strength and determination as they raised donations for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 06/04/17 at 11:34 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Up and Down