Raising Funds for Hole in the Wall Gang Camp



The Westport Police Department and Mental Grit Fitness of Fairfield County today hosted the eighth annual Push Against Cancer for Kids event at Westport’s Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Individuals and teams from across Connecticut showed their strength and determination as they raised donations for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

