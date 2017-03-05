Raffaele DeAngelis, 58

Raffaele “Ralph” DeAngelis of Westport died March 4 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was 58.



Ralph DeAngelis: 1977 Staples grad. Contributed photo 1977 Staples grad.

Born Jan. 28, 1959 in Formicola, Italy (province of Caserta), he lived in Westport for 55 years and was a 1977 graduate of Staples High School.

After attending Sacred Heart University, he went on to become a successful small business entrepreneur. An avid sports enthusiast and athlete, he was a passionate Mets and Rangers fan. He was also a member of an adult softball and bocce league for many years.

Along with his love of sports, he enjoyed making wine, curing homemade meats, growing tropical plants, fishing, and camping. He was a member of the Westport Lions Club and well liked by everyone he knew.

He was the first to lend a hand to anyone in need, he loved reminiscing, and making others laugh. Prior to his illness, he would begin each day at Compo Beach, with a cup of coffee and the daily newspapers.

He had a lot of love in his life, surrounded by a large family and network of friends, both in the United States and in Italy. Ralph enjoyed spending time with those closest to him and frequently spent summers in his hometown of Formicola.

Ralph was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Mariantonia DeAngelis. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tina Battista DeAngelis, his children, Maria, Patrick and Michael. Also survived by his siblings Margaret Grillo and husband David, Anthony DeAngelis and wife Amy, John DeAngelis and wife Marie. Additionally survived by his brothers and sisters in-law, Felice and Tammy Battista and Annalisa and Antonio Pagliaro. As well as his nieces and nephews, Emily and Benjamin Grillo, AJ and Chloe DeAngelis, Lucy DeAngelis, Mariagiovanna and Francesca Pagliaro. Also, several uncles, aunts and cousins, and a large group of friends, including those from childhood. We will miss his wit and giving spirit and will forever remember him.

The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home. 210 Post Road East, on Tuesday March 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Wednesday March 8 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. for a Mass of Christian Burial, Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery, 73 Greens Farms Road.

Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.hardingfuneral.com. Contributions in memory of Ralph in lieu of Flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Ave. Norwalk, CT 06854.