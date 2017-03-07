Radio Shack Busy as Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
The Radio Shack store at 877 Post Road East was busy today as deep discounts attracted customers amid reports company parent company General Wireless will file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection – the second in two years. A worker at the store could not confirm rumors of its closing. “I know the company filed for bankruptcy, but we don’t know if this store will close,” he said. “All sales are final. No returns will be accepted so it could well be that the store may close.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/07/17 at 05:47 PM
