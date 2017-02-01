P&Z Launches Second Online Survey

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Westport’s Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission wants your views about Westport and its future in a second online survey.
P&Z Director Mary Young said the survey is to get input about possible strategies for inclusion in the 2017 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The survey can be found HERE and will be open until Tuesday.
Young encouraged Westport resident to participate in the survey and to send the link to friends and colleagues who are Westport residents.
As part of preparation for the POCD, the commission conducted a public meeting and initiated an online survey to learn about issues important to Westport residents.
More than 600 Westport residents participated in the public meeting or the previous survey, or both, Young said.
Those results are being tabulated and analyzed for inclusion in the POCD, she said.
Posted 02/01/17 at 11:45 AM
