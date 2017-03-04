Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, March 03, 2017

P&Z Clears Way for Planned Senior Center Expansion

The Westport Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has issued a positive report on the planned expansion of the Westport Center for Senior Activities.

The lobby of the Westport Center for Senior Activities, which opened in 2004.

The commission, which two years ago blocked senior housing on the town-owned Baron’s South site by declaring it passive, recreational open space, voted 5-0 Thursday night with Al Hodge abstaining.

Chair Cathy Walsh conveyed the approval in a letter to First Selectman Jim Marpe.

The positive 8-24 report says the 8,362-square foot expansion is less that 50 percent of the 17,049-square feet of the existing floor area, and is therefore consistent with town zoning regulations.

“Both the current popularity of the Senior Center and the need to expand for future use by the growing demographic group over 60 years of age are the justification for the addition and parking lot expansion,” Walsh’s letter to Marpe said.

The proposed addition will require 98 parking spaces, and 119 will be provided, the letter said. The current building required 82 parking spaces, and, when constructed in 2004, 92 were provided.

“The expansion of the parking lot will also improve accessibility,” Walsh said.

“Retaining walls and fill will be added to establish the elevation of the new lot at approximately the same grade as the existing lot adjacent to the building.”

In making its report, the P&Z recommended that the Senior Center seek a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals to construct the grading plan as proposed and submit a CAM site plan and special permit for the parking plan to the P&Z.

An architect for the project told a meeting in November that if funding can be obtained, construction could begin in the fall of 2018. Center officials said it would remain open during construction.

