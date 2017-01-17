Purple Plow Raises Awareness of Pancreatic Cancer



Westporter Tony Palmer (l), owner of Anthony’s Nursery & Garden Center, 492 Main St., today dedicated a newly purchased purple snowplow to raise awareness of cancer research. The plow was dedicated in memory of his cousin, Carlo Palmieri (see WestportNow Nov. 13, 2016) and the late Lt. Tim Murphy of the Norwalk Police Department, who died Jan. 29, 2016. Both succumbed to pancreatic cancer. The dedication was held on the grounds of Stop & Shop, 1790 Post Road East, where the equipment, used to plow the lot, will remain on view as a way to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer. Palmer encouraged the public to contribute to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Set 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

