Puppy Love

Sunday, January 22, 2017
Joker, a 3-month-old puppy from the Westport branch of the Connecticut Humane Society, today gives kisses to one of the guests at the Westport Country Playhouse Story Explorers presentation of the new musical “Biscuit.” Part of the Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series, the play is about a puppy is based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli with over 17 million copies in print. The Playhouse is partnering with the Westport Library and Westport Young Woman’s League to promote childhood literacy while also enhancing children’s experiences of attending the Playhouse’s Family Festivities shows. On Jan. 14, there was a reading of “Biscuit” at the library. (See WestportNow Jan.14, 2017) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/22/17 at 04:34 PM
