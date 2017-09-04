Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 03, 2017

Puddles and Play

WestportNow.com Image
Rain left some puddles in the Westport Lbrary parking lot early in the day today, but that did not stop playing later in the day on slides and other children’s games on the second and final day of the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 09/03/17 at 04:58 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy