Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Public Safety Professionals Honored

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Rotary Club today presentedi its annual public safety awards to (l-r) Officers David Scinto and Sam Sabin and Firefighters Earl Hill and Ted Crawford. Scinto and the firefighters were honored for their efforts to save a woman in the Saugatuck River in February. Sabin was honored for helping former Police Chief Ron Malone escape a house fire in April. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

