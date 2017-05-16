Public Safety Professionals Honored

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
The Westport Rotary Club today presentedi its annual public safety awards to (l-r) Officers David Scinto and Sam Sabin and Firefighters Earl Hill and Ted Crawford. Scinto and the firefighters were honored for their efforts to save a woman in the Saugatuck River in February. Sabin was honored for helping former Police Chief Ron Malone escape a house fire in April. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
