Public Hearing on Town Plan Adoption Set for Sept. 14

Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has scheduled a public hearing to consider adopting the 2017 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) for Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, town officials announced today.

The final draft is available is available on the town website, http://www.westportct.gov, and a hard copy is available for review in the Planning and Zoning Department office.

Over the past year the P&Z has been working on updating the 2007 POCD, incorporating comments and feedback from surveys and public meetings, officials said. They added that input from residents and property owners is still welcome.

The POCD is an advisory document that the P&Z and other town agencies use: to protect resources important to residents; to guide growth and change; and to identify facilities and services needed or wanted to support the community.

Following adoption of the plan, officials said, P&Z commissioners will focus on the implementation of its strategies and recommendations.