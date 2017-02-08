PTA Reflections Arts Contest Winners Announced

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Westport student winners of the 2016-2017 PTA Reflections Art Program were announced today.
The nationwide arts contest sponsored by the PTA provides students with the opportunity for artistic creative expression and positive recognition for their efforts.
Students are recognized each year for their artistic ingenuity that brings a student theme to life in a way that is personal and meaningful.
This year the theme “What is Your Story” lent itself to all six areas of creative interests including: dance choreography; film production; literature; musical composition; photography, and visual arts.
This year’s winner from Staples High School, include: Natasha Johnson first place for her powerful poem “We will break through”; Maria Tergis second place, for her poem “The Empty Project: From Inside to Out” Colin McKehnie and Sarah Barnett for their artistic dance, entitled “Close to the Sun;” Sophie Driscoll for her first place creative Visual Arts collage, “Sophie Elizabeth;” Mari Sachs’ second place watercolor “Something Magical; “Antonia Sousa for her interesting first place film “Moments;” Christopher Russi’s second place film “A Day Having Daydreams,” and Sarah Barnett for her first place distinctive photograph, “Growing: A Upward Spiral;” second place to Nicholas Brown’s photograph “Transparent Future.”
The Reflections winners from Bedford Middle School include eighth grader Jamie Mann in dance for his ballet piece “Ballerino;” sixth grader Charlotte Franklin for music composition, a piano piece titled “ Bedford Blues;” eighth grader Diana Hoffman in visual arts for her painting “ Dream”; Eighth grader Elena Atlas in literature for her poem “The Story of My Family Tree”; and Seventh grader Juliette Savarino in photography for her collage “Meditation and Yoga for Two.”
From Coleytown Middle School, winners include: seventh grader Ava Flynn will represent CMS in the literature category with her poem “The Difference Between Them.” Sophie Alcyone, also in seventh grade, was chosen in the visual arts category for her piece “My Story.” Eighth grader Julia Mellin will represent CMS in the original photography category for her work, “Crystal Bay.”
The awards honor imagination, creativity, and interpretation of the theme. Submissions were presented first to a team of local judges made up of professionals working in each given field. Then local PTAs submit their 1st place winning entries to the State Office. Top entries from our State PTA Reflections contest advance to National PTA for the final round of judging. National PTA awards are announced in early May.
Posted 02/07/17 at 02:29 PM
Comments
