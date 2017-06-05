Protesting the U.S. Pullout of Paris Climate Accord



Westporter Darcy Hicks (l) was one of the organizers tonight of a protest against the U.S. pullout of the Paris Climate Accord on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westporters center. About 60 persons attended the rally, which began at Jesup Green and continued on the bridge. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

