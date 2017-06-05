Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Protesting the U.S. Pullout of Paris Climate Accord

Westporter Darcy Hicks (l) was one of the organizers tonight of a protest against the U.S. pullout of the Paris Climate Accord on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westporters center. About 60 persons attended the rally, which began at Jesup Green and continued on the bridge. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

