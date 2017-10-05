Promoting WHS’s ‘Tomorrow’s History Gala’

Thursday, October 05, 2017
Sue Gold, executive director of the Westport Historical Society (WHS), was at the Westport Farmers Market today promoting the group’s Friday, Oct. 13 “Tomorrow’s History Gala” at Design Within Reach (the old post office) at 154 Post Road East. The event is “a creative view toward our future,” according to Bob Mitchell, WHS Board president. It coincides with the current WHS exhibit “06880+50” in which architects project Westport’s future in 50 years. Tickets for the gala are $125 and available HERE. It will be Gold’s last major WHS event. She is leaving in January after 10 years to spend more time with family. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 10/05/17 at 10:51 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: ‘Drug Take Back Day’ Set for Oct. 28
Previous entry: Revealing Secrets of Winfield Deli’s Popular Thanksgiving Sandwich
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas