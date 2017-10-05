Promoting WHS’s ‘Tomorrow’s History Gala’



Sue Gold, executive director of the Westport Historical Society (WHS), was at the Westport Farmers Market today promoting the group’s Friday, Oct. 13 “Tomorrow’s History Gala” at Design Within Reach (the old post office) at 154 Post Road East. The event is “a creative view toward our future,” according to Bob Mitchell, WHS Board president. It coincides with the current WHS exhibit “06880+50” in which architects project Westport’s future in 50 years. Tickets for the gala are $125 and available HERE. It will be Gold’s last major WHS event. She is leaving in January after 10 years to spend more time with family. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

