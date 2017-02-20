Presidents Day is Dog Day at the Beach

Monday, February 20, 2017
Dogs and their owners were out in force today on this Presidents Day holiday. The weather was not as warm as Sunday—only in the 50s—but that did not seem much of concern to the Compo Beach visitors. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com
02/20/17
