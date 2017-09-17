Preparing the Attack

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Firefighters prepare to attack flames today at 298 Saugatuck Ave. after fire broke out in the unoccupied home. At one point, commanders issued an evacuation order to firefighters inside and they battled the blaze from the outside. They returned after conditions improved, said Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman. It was the largest blaze in Westport since the November 2011 Saugatuck Congregational Church fire. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
