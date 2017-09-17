Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Preparing the Attack

WestportNow.com Image
Firefighters prepare to attack flames today at 298 Saugatuck Ave. after fire broke out in the unoccupied home. At one point, commanders issued an evacuation order to firefighters inside and they battled the blaze from the outside. They returned after conditions improved, said Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman. It was the largest blaze in Westport since the November 2011 Saugatuck Congregational Church fire. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 09/16/17 at 04:05 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy