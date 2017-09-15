Preparing for Saturday’s LobsterFest



Builders Beyond Borders volunteers, including Weston residents Henry Potter (l), 28, and his dad, Howard, assist the Westport Rotary Club today in preparing for Saturday’s sixth annual LobsterFest charity event at Compo Beach. More than 1,500 persons are expected to attend with tickets available only in advance. They are available from any Rotary Club member, at Joey’s By the Shore, and online HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

