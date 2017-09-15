Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, September 15, 2017

Preparing for Saturday’s LobsterFest

WestportNow.com Image
Builders Beyond Borders volunteers, including Weston residents Henry Potter (l), 28, and his dad, Howard, assist the Westport Rotary Club today in preparing for Saturday’s sixth annual LobsterFest charity event at Compo Beach. More than 1,500 persons are expected to attend with tickets available only in advance. They are available from any Rotary Club member, at Joey’s By the Shore, and online HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/15/17 at 05:26 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy