Praying for Las Vegas



A vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center today showed support for Las Vegas and the victims of the weekend shootings. The large red banner currently is on display outside the United Methodist Church which quotes Maya Angelou as saying, ‘Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it hasn’t solved one yet.’” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

