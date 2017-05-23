Power Outage Hits Parts of Westport

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
UPDATE A power outage hit parts of Westport Monday night.
Eversource said 200 customers were without power from just after 11 p.m. until about 1 a.m. today.
Police said the outage was widespread in the east part of town, around Post Road East and Turkey Hill Road South. An Eversource crew working in the area told police a “main phase” had gone down.
Parts of the Coleytown area — North Avenue, Easton Road — experienced about a five-mile blackout shortly after 11 p.m.
Posted 05/23/17 at 01:17 AM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Westport Scene
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East