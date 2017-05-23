Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Power Outage Hits Parts of Westport

UPDATE A power outage hit parts of Westport Monday night.

Eversource said 200 customers were without power from just after 11 p.m. until about 1 a.m. today.

Police said the outage was widespread in the east part of town, around Post Road East and Turkey Hill Road South. An Eversource crew working in the area told police a “main phase” had gone down.

Parts of the Coleytown area — North Avenue, Easton Road — experienced about a five-mile blackout shortly after 11 p.m.

