Post-Performance Get-Together

Monday, February 06, 2017
There was a reunion of Westport Country Playhouse theatre veterans tonight at a post performance gathering of a script in hand play reading of “The Supporting Cast.” Pictured with director and curator Anne Keefe (2nd l) are Kiera Naughton (l) who read the role of Sally, her real-life father, James Naughton, and actress Cynthia Wallace. Wallace performed in the Paul Newman production of “Our Town” at the Playhouse in 2002. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/06/17 at 10:11 PM
Comments
Next entry: Palmer: ‘Still Time to Work Out’ Child Development Program
Previous entry: Malloy Proposes Shaking Up State Education Aid
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy