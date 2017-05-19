Police: Woman Wrote $21,707 in Stolen Checks to Support Drug Habit

Officers arrested a Westport woman who allegedly stole checks from a local man and wrote them out to herself in an amount totaling $21,607 to support her drug habit, police said today.



Jennifer Madrid: held on $25,000 bond. Westport Police photo held on $25,000 bond.

Jennifer Madrid, 32, of 455 Riverside Ave., was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and 35 counts of first-degree forgery as she had written 35 of the stolen checks to herself, Lt. David Farrell said.

She was arrested at the Orange Police Department where she was being held Monday.

The investigation began on March 15 when the victim came to Police Headquarters “to report that he had multiple bank checks stolen from him, which were fraudulently cashed,” Farrell said.

“(Madrid) admitted to stealing the checks from the victim’s office to support her drug habit,” said Farrell. “Madrid further admitted that she gained access to the victim’s locked office by using a credit card.”



Held on a $25,000 bond, she is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, May 23.